Learn about fly-fishing gear at May 12 MDC virtual event

Fly fishing is a form of fishing that has its own set of equipment and lures.

People who want to learn more about the equipment and this distinctive style of fishing should register for the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Fishing Skills: Virtual Fly-Fishing Gear for Beginners.”

This online program, which is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 12, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson.

At this event, MDC naturalist and long-time fly-fishing enthusiast Bryon Putman will talk about the equipment needed to get started in the sport. Putman will cover the types of rods, reels, lines, and flies that can be used when fly fishing.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail for the online class: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/184181.