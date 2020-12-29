LIBERTY — According to a website post, the city of Liberty was notified on Monday, Dec. 28, of a positive COVID-19 case connected to the Liberty Access bus. All appointments for the Liberty Access bus have been cancelled for Dec. 28 and 29. Status of appointments later this week will be determined day to day.

According to the city, no riders were directly exposed to the individual who has tested positive. However, out of an abundance of caution, staff have contacted all riders who utilized the bus service after the possible exposure.

During the pandemic, the Liberty Access Bus has altered operations to limit the number of riders on each bus, require mask wearing at all times of both riders and staff, and to provide time for sanitizing the buses between each ride.