Liberty Animal Control hosts animal shelter open house

LIBERTY — The time has arrived to show off Liberty’s “new” animal shelter. Completed in February 2020, the official grand opening was delayed due to COVID-19. Join the city's Animal Control team as they are able to celebrate with an open house.

The open house will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at the Liberty Animal Shelter, 2801 Riverview Road, Liberty.

The event will include remarks from Mayor Brenton and other community leaders involved in the project will begin at 2:30 p.m. There will also be tours of the almost 7,300 square-foot facility plus refreshments and raffle baskets.

April 10 will also kick off National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week, and Liberty Animal Control will have two special features happening all week long.

First there is a donation drive. The Liberty Animal Shelter cares for hundreds of animals each year. Donations are always needed and very much appreciated by both our human staff and the animals they care for every day.

Second, all week long, adoptions on any spayed or neutered animal will be 50% off. This means all altered cats will have an adoption fee of $25 and all altered dogs will have an adoption fee of $40, with an approved adoption application. This fee will cover the cost of the animal's distemper vaccination, simple dewormer and a flea and tick treatment. The adoption fee does not cover the cost of the animal's rabies vaccine, heartworm test, or FIV/Feline Leukemia combo test. These additional fees are paid by the adopter directly to the vet clinic at time of pick up.