LIBERTY — If the original construction timeline occurred, the new Liberty Animal Shelter would have opened in August. Instead construction moved quicker and finished in March, right before Clay County's COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

During those months of transition from the small outdated shelter off old Highway 210 to the new space off Arsenal Road near the city wastewater treatment plant, the animal control staff worked on familiarizing themselves with the larger space.

The $2.6 million facility is being paid through the public support of a city use tax which is providing the funds to build the animal shelter as well as parks developments in the city.

Animal Control Supervisor Samantha Lehman said she likes the new space.

“It’s simply a safer place for the public,” she said. “It’s been a learning process to acclimate ourselves and get used to the space.”

Shawnna Funderburk, assistant to the city administrator and in charge of managing the shelter, said the facility provides a much better work environment for the city team.

“The building is essentially divided in half with the front half being what the public can have access to when they come to possibly adopt an animal and the back half is the work area,” she explained.

The former facility was 1,200 square feet with limited kennel space for dogs and cats. When the public would inquire about adoptable animals, Funderburk said they would basically step into an all-purpose cramped shelter room.

“Here we have a lobby and if people want to look at the animals up here, they are the ones available for adoption,” she said. “The ones not yet available will be in the back so there is no confusion to the public.”

In facing the large work/reception desk, moving to the right is the dog adoption kennels and to the left is the cat area.

“We even have shades that can be dropped in front of a kennel if a dog is having an off day,” Funderburk said. “It allows for a calmer situation.”

As the public drives up, they can see the turfed play areas for the dogs. They may even see dogs learning to socialize.

While the shelter doesn’t appear like it has a significant footprint, the building with the outdoor areas is almost 10,000 square feet with room for expansion if needed.

“Toward what might be seen as the middle of the building are two visitation rooms where people can see how the whole family and even other pets might adjust to another pet,” she said. “We wanted these rooms for the public to spend time with adoptable dogs or cats.”

While not part of the public view, there are seven separate air systems at work in the building. These are designed to keep quarantined or sick animals in a separate air system that will hopefully prevent the spread of disease.

“The shelter also has a substantial fire suppression system,” Funderburk said, “and a generator to power the shelter in case of emergency. We don’t want to move animals unnecessarily.”

The back of the shelter has work areas, prep areas, a full kitchen, staff offices, shower, and a washer and dryer for staff.

“They can go out on calls that take them through muck and mire,” she said. “We don’t want them taking that home.”

There is also a conference room where Funderburk and the staff plan to eventually offer educational events including training for volunteers. Included in the back is a storm shelter and vet room.

“We have the intake room right off the garage and the garage is three bays,” she said. “The garage can be closed and secured if a dangerous animal is brought out and taken to isolation or evaluation. We all worked so hard to get a functional work space that is not fancy or has lots of bells and whistles, but something the city could afford.”

Currently, there are two animal control officers, Lehman serving as supervisor and Heather Stewart, the shelter attendant.

Stewart said she appreciates more space for the animals as she tended to the kittens, letting them out so they could climb their cat tower.

“We can keep the individual areas cleaner which means happier animals,” Lehman said. “Those happier animals then will hopefully find their forever homes faster.”