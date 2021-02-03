LIBERTY —The Liberty branch of Capitol Federal Bank, 1911 Star Drive, was robbed Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The Kansas City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently seeking community help in identifying the individual seen in security footage. The person of interest is described as wearing a dark coat, pajama pants and carrying a multicolored handbag.
If anyone has information about the robbery, call FBI KC at 512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS (8477). A reward is possible for information that may be significant to the case.
More details on this developing story will be published as they become available.
