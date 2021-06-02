Liberty bomb threat deemed false alarm

LIBERTY — A bomb threat called into Clay County’s Probation and Parole Office in Liberty around lunchtime Wednesday, June 2, turned out to be a false alarm, said Liberty Police Public Information Officer Capt. Andy Hedrick.

The call was made around 12:15 p.m. to the parole office located near Kent and Sutton streets.

“They evacuated and alerted us,” said Hedrick of the call.”

Upon arrival, officers blocked traffic for about a block in all directions of the facility. Liberty police, fire and ambulance crews responded.

“There was no device discovered,” Hedrick said. “In a situation like that, we’ll call in (Kansas City Police) Bomb and Arson. Usually, they’ll have a (bomb-sniffing) dog respond and that’s what happened here. They checked the perimeter first and then checked the interior. There was nothing discovered so we gave the all clear.”

Hedrick said threats like that of a bomb are rare, but not unheard of at the parole office. The police captain said about one to two similar calls are made to the facility in any given year. All calls are taken seriously.

While the investigation as to the suspect who made the call is ongoing, Hedrick said anyone calling in a bomb threat, whether a real threat or not, is committing a crime.

“Absolutely it’s a crime to call in a bomb threat or threaten to blow things up,” he said.