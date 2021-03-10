LIBERTY — A proposed memorial to honor more than 700 Black residents buried in the segregated sections of Fairview and New Hope Cemeteries is raising concerns from the Liberty Cemetery Committee. Concerns include memorial placement, materials and whether unmarked or possibly compromised burial spaces would disrupt construction.

The committee met March 4 with members of city parks staff, Mayor Lyndell Brenton, Councilman Jeff Watt and Steve Rhoades, landscape architect who volunteered to design the memorial, for a walk-through of the space and to address concerns.

Historian Michelle Cook, who has led the charge in researching the cemetery, said she is concerned about construction disturbing graves.

“I plan to continue the research,” she said. “This is a burial ground. There are questions.”

Brenton said digging would stop if construction crews encountered buried bodies.

The memorial originated from Clay County African American Legacy Inc. Currently, the plan is to include a vertical granite slab with the names of those buried along with benches and interpretive signs, explaining the importance of the area.

“We will have space to add up to 900 names,” CCAAL historian Cecelia Robinson said, adding 714 have been counted so far.

Assistant Parks Director Tom Garland said the final plan is up in the air. However, those raising funds for the memorial hope to see it situated on the right of way next to the cemetery acreage that looks vacant from first glance. The land was used to bury Blacks that were enslaved, domestic staff, day laborers, housewives, infants and children, businessmen and war veterans in largely unmarked graves.

CCAAL member Shelton Ponder, who also serves on the cemetery committee, would also like to see story stones added along a path. These would highlight a handful of stories of those buried there.

“The current plan would aim to minimize the footprint as much as possible,” Rhoades said.

Brenton said advice from attorneys is to “stay in the rights of way.”

“Ultimately, this will rest with the Liberty City Council,” he said, adding city leaders appreciate the efforts of the cometary committee, which is a recommending body to city council. “We are seeking details on who will pay for the memorial, upkeep, long-term maintenance. … All decisions are vetted with the council and they make the final decision. We have to do the right thing by all our constituents.”