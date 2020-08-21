Liberty Community Center outdoor pools remain open

Liberty Parks and Recreation plans on keeping the outdoor pools open through Labor Day. 

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — According to the Liberty Parks and Recreation team, with the change in school opening from Aug. 25 to Sept. 8, the Liberty Community Center outdoor pools will remain open for members and guests from noon to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.