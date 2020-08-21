LIBERTY — According to the Liberty Parks and Recreation team, with the change in school opening from Aug. 25 to Sept. 8, the Liberty Community Center outdoor pools will remain open for members and guests from noon to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
featured top story
Liberty Community Center outdoor pools remain open
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Latest News
- Women’s suffrage display exhibit open at Atkins-Johnson Farm & Museum
- Liberty Community Center outdoor pools remain open
- SEC specifies cardiac evaluations, adds third weekly COVID-19 test to protocols
- FBI investigating South Dakota COVID-19 patient data breach
- Biotech Company Files Patent Infringement Suit Against RenovoDerm and its Related Companies
- UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, Aug. 21: What we know
- Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan volunteer with Baby2Baby charity in LA
- Sofia Richie's break-up with Scott Disick won't affect her friendship
Most Popular
Articles
- Semi wreck causes slow down on I-35
- UPDATE: High school football coaches push for traditional fall season
- ZORA Boutique now open in new location
- Protest brings out families supporting fall sports
- Power outages across Liberty Monday morning
- Body found in Missouri River near Clay County
- School districts weighing liability of fall sports
- Clay County Public Health Center leaves fall sports play to districts
- County health center supplies options related to fall sports
- Watkins Woolen Mill to hold public informational meeting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 2
-
Oct 7
-
Nov 4
-
Dec 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.