LIBERTY — William Jewell Athletics, the Liberty community and the college basketball world lost an icon May 12 when retired William Jewell basketball coach Larry Holley passed away unexpectedly at the age of 76.

Holley was a staple of Jewell basketball, coaching the Cardinals for 40 years prior to his retirement in 2019. He accumulated 918 wins, placing him in the top 10 of all-time wins by any college basketball coach. Holley won more than former NCAA Division I coaches Roy Williams, Bob Knight and Dean Smith.

Holley: A man of character

But, Holley was far more than someone calling the Xs and Os on the court. For many, Holley’s kindness and willingness to listen made him a dear family man and friend.

His bright smile would light up a room, said friend and former classmate Sue Wright. The two attended Jewell together in the 1960s. Wright said she and Holley had the same major and their friendship flourished from there.

“Turned out both of us would have a major in PE, or as Larry scolded me just recently, ‘It’s Physical Education,’” Wright shared. “Larry and I both made Liberty our home and though we both grew older, he never stopped being the young gentleman that I first met in Brown Gymnasium.”

Wright, a member of Jewell’s Alumni Board of Governors, remembers when the group asked Holley to join. The group puts on many alumni events, especially during Homecoming. Helping others while giving back to Jewell, Wight described as being right up Holley’s alley.

“Guess we shouldn’t have been surprised he’d be passionate about our alma mater and another way to serve it until the end,” she said. “That was Larry Holley.”

The first time current Jewell basketball head coach Chris McCabe met Holley was in an interview in 2007 when he applied for an assistant job. McCabe decided to stay with the Liberty school system at the time, but he crossed paths with Holley many times after as head coach for Liberty North.

McCabe then became the Cardinals’ head coach after Holley’s retirement.

“He didn’t come to the introductory press conference. I talked to him after and he apologized for not coming. He wanted to make sure that could be my time. He didn’t want to detract from me taking the program over,” McCabe said of Holley’s character. “I told him, ‘It’s the opposite Coach, I need you.’”

McCabe said he and Holley spent time on the phone at least once a week talking about life, family and basketball, time McCabe cherishes.

Recent Jewell graduate, and guard for the basketball team, John Zimmerman said Holley had an immense impact on him and his teammates. Zimmerman along with Robbie Hanson and Mason Alexander were the final players recruited by Holley.

“He has built the program for what it is now and set the standard for what the culture should be,” Zimmerman said. “Even after he retired, he was there for almost every home game. He would talk to Mason, Robbie and I, his last recruiting class.”

Zimmerman said Holley would reach out via text messages, asking how the group was doing. Holley’s unselfish nature meant he always did his best to reach out to provide support, said Zimmerman.

“The best thing that we tried to do once he retired was to keep his legacy going,” Zimmerman said.

Legacy

The legacy Holley left on Cardinal athletics was alive when Jewell basketball knocked off the No. 1 seed Southwest Baptist in the Great Lakes Valley Conference on March 3. The Cardinals later fell to Missouri-St. Louis in the semifinals, but it was the best finish for the Cardinals since joining the GLVC.

The first person to text McCabe afterward was Holley.

“Even when we were struggling, I would hear from him,” McCabe said. “The thing that was so significant to me was, him saying, ‘The program is in good hands.’”

“That was a very direct compliment that made him proud and gave him comfort,” McCabe said.

Holley has been selected to five different hall of fames: The Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the William Jewell College Athletic Hall of Fame, the NAIA Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

The outpouring of support from coaches and players around the area since his passing has been overwhelming. Hundreds of Twitter and Facebook posts have shared examples and comments on Holley’s positive impact.

“Coach Holley was a staple and an icon within our community. A great man and a great ambassador for the game of basketball. We offer our condolences to the Holley family and the William Jewell basketball Program,” a tweet from Liberty North hoops reads.

“I loved this man,” Smithville head coach Eric Bennaka tweeted. “RIP Coach. Only tears tonight. Play hard, smart, together forever.”

“When you hurt, we all hurt,” the Great Lakes Valley Conference tweeted. “We are all Cardinals today.”

Holley’s legacy will live on inside the walls of the Mabee Center and on the campus of William Jewell, said those who knew him best. His impact will continued to be shared with future Cardinals.

“William Jewell basketball is Coach Holley,” Zimmerman said.