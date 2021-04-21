LIBERTY — While wastewater and solid waste water rates are recommended to increase, the city’s budget committee, per the direction of the council, the current efficiencies that have been added have resulted in some cost savings.

Every effort must be made to act deliberately to ensure the fiscal and operational integrity to these wastewater and solid waste treatment, while at the same time being sensitive to the cost for residents, said Vicki McClure, interim director of finance.

“The bottom line is that the impact to our ‘average’ customer is 2.92% or $3.43 per month,” she said. “However, since this rate increase will not be in effect the entire year, there is a little savings.”