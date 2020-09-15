Liberty Council approves purchase of replacement bunker gear

LIBERTY — Liberty’s firefighters are gaining a second set of bunker gear. The purchasing is staggered as this round included the approval to purchase 12 sets at $37,700.

The standard for selection, care and maintenance of structural firefighting gear is found in National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1851. NFPA outlines the requirements for the PPE as well as recommends a mandatory retirement of the coat and pants at 10 years.

In the most recent collective bargaining agreement and due to the research that has been conducted linking certain cancers to the fire service, city leadership agreed to provide its firefighters two sets of bunker gear.

“In order to provide the personnel with the recommended 2 sets we are replacing the coat and pant at 5 year intervals. This new purchasing rotation will provide them with two sets within the 10-year recommended retirement of the coat and pant. That puts one set is zero to 5 years old and the second set is 5 to 10,” Fire Chief John Mills explained.

The department sent out requests for proposals. The committee chose the Honeywell Brand from Conrad Fire due to the better warranty offered with Honeywell. Mills said Honeywell is the brand that the department has been using for the last 10 years and it has served everyone well.