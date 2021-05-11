Liberty councilman receives MPRA award

LIBERTY — Liberty City Councilman Jeff Watt, Ward 3, was lured to the Liberty Parks and Recreation monthly board meeting under the guise of presenting more details about coming Boy Scout Eagle projects: Blake Codding's renovations of the Canterbury baseball fields and Brady Brecht's Northwyck foot bridge.

Little did he know that the real purpose was to present him with the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association Public Official Achievement Award for 2021. The qualifications for the award include making “an outstanding and sustained contribution to recreation and/or parks. … . Public promotion and support voiced on behalf of recreation and/or park interests and issues, plus public addresses to groups in the interests of recreation and/or parks.”

“I don’t come off as speechless too often,” he said. “I have always been motivated to try to make things happen for the betterment of Liberty.”

However, receiving the honor did make his day, he said. Watt thanked Parks Director BJ Staab and the assistant parks directors, Tom Garland and DK Taylor.

It was Garland who penned the nomination letter on behalf of the Liberty Parks and Recreation Department.

In the letter, Garland wrote, “Councilmember Watt has been a strong supporter of parks throughout his 12-year tenure on the Liberty Council. Mr. Watt has gone above and beyond the normal duties of his position to support the Liberty Parks and Recreation Department. Year after year he has, on his own accord, coordinated volunteer work days in the parks and two of the city-owned cemeteries. ... Jeff has been the sole organizer for the Liberty Wreaths across America campaign. He has promoted the program where residents pay for holiday wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans. Due to his efforts more than $5,000 has been raised for the care of the cemeteries. Jeff and his volunteers have unloaded truckloads of wreaths late into the night so that they would be ready for other volunteers to place the wreaths.”

Garland said Watt’s work in helping Troop 376 Eagle Scout candidates find projects in the parks has saved the department thousands of dollars over the years.

“Mr. Watt and his Troop 376 consistently reach out to the department throughout the year to share projects in the parks providing opportunities for the youth to give back to the community. The high quality amenities built and provided through Eagle Scout projects over the years include campfire rings, volleyball pits, gaga ball rings, benches, bridges, and trails along with the installation of flag poles in the cemeteries. … Councilmember Watt wears many hats advocating for the citizens of the Third Ward but the Parks and Recreation Department is always at the top of his list,” he wrote in the nomination.

Watt took a few minutes after the award presentation to reflect on the award.

“I don’t do things to be recognized,” he said. “I help my community because it is the right thing to do.”

In 2009, when Watt was elected to the council, he knew that the traditional means of tackling issues would have to be altered.

“We had trail connections and mobility needs around the city,” he explained. “I wanted to get those trails tied together. I believe if there is a problem, you have to offer a voice to the solutions. I was raised that you take care of your community. Our efforts add to that good foundation for the city of Liberty.”