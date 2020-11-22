LIBERTY — In response to COVID-19 concerns, the city of Liberty is returning to limited staffing at city hall beginning no later than Nov. 23. At this time, Liberty City Hall will remain open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but residents and customers are encouraged to take advantage of online city services.
Customers have three options for paying their utility bills: online through water.libertymissouri.gov/ (preferred); by depositing their payment in an envelope, with the utility bill stub, in the Utilities Drop Box on Missouri Street across from the Police Station; or in person at Liberty City Hall.
The Liberty Municipal Court will not be holding court until February 2021 at the earliest. Those with current court dates can check for their new date online at www.municipalrecordsearch.com/libertymo or contact the court at 439-4430.
In addition, police are authorized to handle other reports and some calls for service by telephone, including civil matters and calls for advice. Citizens who have a situation that can be resolved over the phone can call the Liberty Police Department non-emergency line at 439-4701.
