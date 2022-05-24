Liberty experiencing rash of thefts from vehicles

LIBERTY — Police are again reminding residents to lock their vehicles, residences and to secure valuables after receiving reports that 13 vehicles left unlocked were rummaged through and/or stolen in neighborhoods near Ruth Moore Park and the surrounding area.

“Three of the 13 vehicles were stolen as the keys were left inside the vehicle. Other vehicles had a firearm, multiple purses, credit cards and miscellaneous items of value stolen from them,” states a Facebook post from Liberty police dated Monday, May 23. “… These thieves were brave and were pulling on vehicle door handles between the early daylight hours of 5 and 7 a.m."

These crimes happen in Liberty and all across the KC metro area, states the post.

"These incidents are considered crimes of opportunity and can be prevented," the Facebook post continues.

In a second post about the recent rash of thefts, Liberty police said two suspects were seen on home security footage pulling on every vehicle door handle along the street until they were able to access unlocked ones.

Police are now seeking information about the thieves seen in the security footage. A copy of the video is attached to the online version of this story at mycouriertribune.com. Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty police investigations unit at 439-4730 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.