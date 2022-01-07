LIBERTY — The first thing Caley Shackelford wants the community to know is that her family of five is uninjured.

“We are thankful we weren’t here and no one was hurt,” she said. “We have to appreciate that. Possessions can always be replaced.”

The family left their residence in Liberty Dec. 18 and flew from Kansas City International Airport to see family in Montana and celebrate Christmas. The family parked in one of the airport's economy lots and flew to parents and siblings for their vacation.

“We have cameras at the house and on Dec. 21, I noticed my car wasn’t in the driveway,” she said. “Looking back at the footage, I could see someone unlocking my car. I honestly thought it was a glitch. We ended up reversing the cameras and saw people in our house.”

The family moved to Liberty for a new start, and found a home near Liberty Middle School.

“When we picked the neighborhood, kids were out playing,” she said. “I don’t believe we were targeted.”

Shackelford said her family believes the thieves who ended up at their home got access from stealing the family's truck from the airport commuter lot. She believes the thieves got their address from inside the stolen truck’s glove box.

“They looked at our insurance, it had to have been from the truck,” she said.

At the house, thieves took computers, iPads, guns, strollers, gifts, money saved up for a wedding ring, Caley's vehicle and all of her husband Justin’s work tools.

“We got home Christmas Day at midnight and had no truck to get into,” she said. “Leaving the house on Dec. 18, I know we were trying to get the boys out and make it to the airport on time. Now we know we need to take more steps to ensure home safety.”

Liberty Police have been working to resolve a record number of auto theft cases, 17 that occurred last month.

The number of stolen vehicles is more than double the previous year's.

"That concerns us,” said Liberty Police Public Information Officer Capt. Andy Hedrick in a previous Courier-Tribune interview. “It’s the time of the year when people leave their cars running, parked in front of their houses or in front of convenience stores. They are getting ready to go to work and they are warming up their cars.”

Hedrick said stealing and thefts can happen anywhere there are vehicles, which can include neighborhoods, airports, shopping centers, apartment complexes, gyms, churches, sporting and recreation events and restaurants.

Caley is originally from Kansas City and decided to return after job changes due to COVID-19. She is getting ready to jump into the accelerated nursing program at William Jewell College while Justin is an electrician apprentice.

“I came back to go to school and I know we can’t run away,” she said. “I am just trying to raise my family. Justin and I now want to inform people about the proper steps to prevent this from happening. I have to teach my children that bad things happen to good people, but we have family and people who love us. We can’t live in fear. We have to take precautions. They used the garage door opener; I’m upset at myself, especially that we have to learn the hard way.”

While the thefts hit the family hard, a friend who Caley describes is more like a sister, started a fundraising page to help.

“We want to show her that even small communities can come together to make a big difference. Please consider helping this amazing family rebuild from the unimaginable tragedy they've experienced," Sarah Owens wrote on the FreeFunder online fundraising page. "Please pray for the protection of our communities, our families and our world. The power of positivity is an amazing thing. Thank you for your consideration and support!”

Since the incident, donors have begun to help and are leaving positive comments such as “May the kindness of strangers prevent you from losing faith in humanity” and “I am so sorry that your move to our community has been tainted by the meanness shown to your belongings.”

The fundraising page can be found at freefunder.com/campaign/rebuild-the-shackelfords.