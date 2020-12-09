LENEXA, Kansas — A 24-year-old FedEx driver from Liberty died Wednesday, Dec. 9, when the semi-truck he was driving rolled over the guardrail of a bridge on K-10 in Johnson County, Kansas, crashed onto its top and erupted into flames. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the driver as Christian L. Harris.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report, the fatality crash occurred around 4 a.m. as Harris drove a 2020 Volvo FedEx semi northbound on K-7. The semi, for reasons unknown, veered off the highway to the east. During the falling and collision onto K-10, parts of the semi struck another semi headed westbound on K-10. That driver was not reported to have injuries. Harris was reported dead at the scene.

The fire consumed the FedEx truck and shut down all lanes of K-10 as firefighters extinguished the blaze and law enforcement investigated the scene. After the fire, Kansas Department of Transportation crews spent hours Dec. 9 clearing debris and replacing about 90 feet of guardrail.

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the team member involved in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time,” states a release from FedEx.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.