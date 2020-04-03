Liberty Fire Department accepting homemade face masks

LIBERTY — The Liberty Fire Department is collecting homemade masks after the department received several inquiries if they were seeking any donations, said Chief John Mills.
“We appreciate the outreach,” he said. “We started talking about whether masks should be put on patients when we transport when the coronavirus news first hit, but with calls and emails, the decision is made easier.”
These homemade masks will save the surgical disposable masks and N95 masks for the paramedics.
Completed masks should be placed in a clean bag and dropped off in the bin located right inside the front doors of Fire Station 1, 200 W. Mississippi St.
Patterns and tutorials on making homemade masks can be found at www.joann.com/make-to-give-response/
