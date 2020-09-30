LIBERTY — An employee at Liberty Fire Department tested positive for COVID-19. The information was shared Tuesday, Sept. 29, on the city Facebook page. The city has conducted internal contact tracing and have identified individuals that had direct, prolonged contact with the employee. These employees will be tested and quarantined per public health guidelines.

Liberty Fire Chief John Mills said Clay County Public Health Center will conduct external contact tracing related to this case.

“Internal contact tracing has been done by the city and the health center will check if there is prolonged contact with the person,” he said.

Mills did not share any information about the individual's role in the department, but said city and fire department leaders are meeting to ensure the safest return for all affected.

Along with personnel moving into isolation when needed, other safety protocols in place include use of decontamination machines purchased earlier this year that are used to decontaminate affected vehicles, rooms or buildings.

Due to crews transporting potential COVID-19 patients on a regular basis, Liberty fire stations undergo regular decontamination, states a release, with ambulances sanitized between each call.