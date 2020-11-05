Liberty firefighters finish hanging Christmas lights after local man falls

LIBERTY — A neighborhood near the Liberty Community Center had some excitement Election Day when a neighbor fell from a ladder, resulting in a visit from the Liberty Fire Department.

Neighbor Walter Swanson and his wife were cleaning their windows because of the warm November day. They both noticed their neighbor taking advantage of the warmth as well to hang up Christmas lights.

“I noticed his ladder and it concerned me,” Swanson said. “I looked over and then I noticed he was on the ground. The emergency vehicles were then right there.”

The neighbor was transported to the hospital. However, Swanson noticed the firefighters and firetruck didn’t leave.

“The firemen stayed there and finished my neighbor’s job,” Swanson said. “They took his ladder down, put up their approved ladders and finished stringing the lights. I am so thankful for those who serve our community. I went over and applauded them for not only doing their job but going above and beyond.”

Swanson said he knows Liberty is a caring community and appreciates the heart that the firemen displayed to help out his neighbor.

Liberty Fire Chief John Mills said the A-shift team from Station 2 answered the call for service. The firefighters who stayed to help were Tyler Hobbs, Trent Otto, Melissa Jackson, Joe Spear and Kelly Clay.

“As firefighters, we are family,” Mills said. “We are fundamentally about community service. It’s not uncommon for my team to do that little extra. It’s really satisfying to help out the community even beyond what we normally do. As firefighters, it’s really the way we are wired to help others.”