LIBERTY — Liberty police continue to investigate the Aug. 27 burglary at Liberty High School, 200 Blue Jay Drive, said Capt. Andy Hedrick, the department’s public information officer.

“Detectives are making progress and the case remains under investigation,” Hedrick said this week.

An initial police report states the crime, which occurred at 6:32 a.m., is listed as a felony, first-degree burglary.

According to the Missouri Revised Statutes, burglary in the first degree is committed when “he/she knowingly enters unlawfully or knowingly remains unlawfully in a building or inhabitable structure for the purpose of committing a crime therein, and when in effecting entry or while in the building or inhabitable structure or in immediate flight therefrom, he/she or another participant in the crime.”

It is unclear if a suspect or suspects have been identified and the school district has not released what was stolen or how much damage may have been done during the crime.

"What we can share is that there was some theft, but all stolen equipment was recovered. The damage was fairly sporadic, significant and it occurred in a few different areas within the building," Liberty School District spokesman Dallas Ackerman said. "As of yet, we have not determined the value of the damage and will work with our insurance carrier to ascertain whether a claim should be filed (dependent upon whether the damage exceeds our $25,000 deductible)."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty Police Department at 439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-8477.