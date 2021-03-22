LIBERTY — The Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine 101 webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, on Zoom.

Liberty Hospital's Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist Raghu Adiga will discuss current vaccine information. There will also be time for questions at the end of the hour-long seminar.

Register at libertymo.usachamber.com/event/covid-vaccine-101-webinar/157366.