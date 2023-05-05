LIBERTY — The Board of Trustees and leadership team at Liberty Hospital announced they are in the early stages of exploring health system partnership opportunities.
“We discuss partnerships as a matter of business all the time,” said Raghu Adiga, the hospital’s president and chief executive officer. “This is not old.”
As examples, Adiga mentioned limited partnerships in specialty clinics with St. Luke’s Cancer Center, MU Orthopedics and Children’s Mercy for newborn and neonatal intensive care services.
“These are service lines that have been received well,” Adiga said. “This is going to be a bigger scope regarding collaboration. It’s a wider scope that will affect entire hospital operations. We are looking for that next group that can help get us to the next level. This action has been taken elsewhere in the country.”
The hospital will soon be reaching out to a select group of more than 30 local, regional and national health systems to begin discussions around common goals and a collaborative vision for growth.
“We are that independent, small hospital that needs to be able to grow to meet expanding needs,” he explained. “We are not putting the hospital on the market.”
Liberty Hospital began with the creation of the New Liberty Hospital District in 1970. Fifty-three years ago this month, residents in the district approved a $2 million bond issue for construction. By 1974, the 130-bed hospital opened.
“There are those in the community who helped develop the hospital who will be watching and the consumers who seek high-quality health care,” the CEO said. “That high-quality health care is the primary goal.”
Dennis Carter, who chairs the Liberty Hospital Board of Trustees, said he has confidence the partnership exploration will be the right path forward.
“Dr. Adiga has worked diligently to ensure a thoughtful, inclusive process driven by independent, bright and highly-experienced minds in this field,” Carter said. “Liberty Hospital has been delivering health care to the Northland for nearly 50 years. We have an opportunity to position our organization for growth and to connect people to high-quality health care for the next 50 years. We look forward to identifying new and sustainable opportunities.”
According to the World Population Review, which analyzes state and U.S. Census data among other sources, nearby Platte County is Missouri’s fastest-growing county. Clay County, where Liberty Hospital is located, is third.
Adiga believes that growth requires partnership.
“People want their care here near home and not to drive downtown,” he said. “We want to provide that care that people seek.”
Adiga anticipates eight to 10 systems responding.
“We are going to make sure there is a good cultural fit, fair wages for 1,900 employees and protecting the core services,” he said. “I believe sometime in the fall, we will hopefully have that partner. Then it will take time for the legal regulatory approval. Things will probably be final in the spring of 2024.”
Adiga hopes the community is brought along in the process with these steps of transparency.
“We want the community to understand what we are doing and aim for that continued trust,” he said. “Consumers want more and we want to be here for another 50 years or more. We are in a great position of strength. It’s the right time to do this.”
