Liberty Hospital

Liberty Hospital's health system includes 15 primary and specialty care clinics as well as affiliations with MU Health Care, St. Luke’s Cancer Institute and Children’s Mercy Hospital. 

LIBERTY — The Board of Trustees and leadership team at Liberty Hospital announced they are in the early stages of exploring health system partnership opportunities.

“We discuss partnerships as a matter of business all the time,” said Raghu Adiga, the hospital’s president and chief executive officer. “This is not old.”

