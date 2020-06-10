LIBERTY — Jeff Watt is a busy man.

He is a Liberty City councilman. Late last year, he received the 2019 Bill Kersten Outstanding Citizen of the Year award, presented at the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce. Watt is also a Boy Scout leader and instructor. He took on the lead organizer role for the Liberty Wreaths Across America project and just recently, he is in the process of expanding his Farmers Insurance office, the Watt Agency, 1170 W. Kansas St., Suite M.

About 10 days ago, the Kindness Revolution nonprofit reached out to Watt and asked him to be the Liberty liaison.

The Kindness Revolution has been around for about 13 years. The national nonprofit organization, based in Tennessee, is 100% funded by a business membership called Community Champions. The group’s mission is to bring back the needed values of dignity, respect and kindness to the workplace, schools and everyday life.

Watt said he jumped at the chance to join.

“What got me right away is that I can honor teachers, paraprofessionals and students,” he said. “Then I can honor local businesses and youth ambassadors. There are cards, certificates, bracelets honoring first responders and military. It hits all the right notes for me.”

Watt hopes to see adults and children encouraged by this promotion of their kindness.

“COVID-19 really hit our kids hard,” he said. “They can get these certificates and recognition that remind them that they can be great kids again. Their correct actions will be celebrated.”

Watt said he plans to work with all the elementary schools in the Liberty School District, St. James Catholic School and the Liberty campus of the Northland Christian School.

At the elementary level, kids will be part of the “It’s Cool 2 B Kind” program to support character behavior.

“Let me have the summer to get this under my belt to get familiar with all the materials,” Watt explained. “By mid-August, I believe I can start off right away. I really want to reach a child in every elementary grade.”

Watt will chat with Dr. Jeremy Tucker, the Liberty district superintendent.

“I want to make sure no one is left out,” he said. “If I can do that. I want to help be part of putting smiles on kids’ faces.”

Although Watt calls these early steps his incubation period, he knows that it’s going to be a fun touch point within the community.

“I am looking forward to hand the ‘Spirit of Kindness’ award to a business,” he said. “I think I will just go in and sort of ambush a business. This is a program that fits with my mantra to be positive and kind in this world.”