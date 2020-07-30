Liberty library closes for move

LIBERTY — The existing Mid-Continent Library branch in Liberty, 1000 Kent St., will close at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, to prepare to move to its new location.

The new branch, Withers Branch, named in honor of the Withers family who secured its location at 1665 S. Withers Road, about a mile south of the Kent location in Liberty, will open by the end of September.

This is an ongoing story and updates will be published as they become available. For more information about the new branch and its features, visit mymcpl.org/library-information/about-mcpl/the-librarys-future/liberty-branch.