A 19-year-old Liberty man faces a dozen felony child sex charges in Jackson County for his alleged contact with a 13-year-old he friended on social media, said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Michael D. Myers was charged with five counts of statutory rape, six counts of statutory sodomy and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor after an Independence police officer was dispatched April 27 to an Independence residence regarding a reported sexual offense.

“The officer learned that a family member of the victim had discovered videos and photos of the 13-year-old victim,” states a release from the Jackson County prosecutor. “... The defendant told police he recorded some of the acts and sent them to other persons via social media. The defendant also acknowledged he knew the victim's age.”

According to court records, bond is set at $75,000. Myers remains in Jackson County Detention Center in lieu of bond.