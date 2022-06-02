Daniel I. Ramirez, 22, Liberty, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to 11 years in federal prison without parole for distributing fentanyl from his apartment near Liberty High School and for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, on Oct. 19, 2021, Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, one count of distributing fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public school and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore's office for the Western District of Missouri, co-defendant Valerie Rios, 23, also of Liberty, pleaded guilty to the same charges and awaits sentencing.

"Ramirez admitted that he participated in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from March 4 to April 30, 2021," states a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, Rios sold an undercover detective fentanyl on three occasions between March 4 and March 9, 2021, personally advertised and sold fentanyl outside of these instances and coordinated distribution activities with Rios.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Ramirez’s apartment on South Forrest Avenue near Liberty High School on March 12, 2021.

"Officers found a plastic bag that contained 184 counterfeit oxycodone pills that were actually fentanyl, a Smith and Wesson .45-caliber handgun with a loaded magazine, four magazines and ammunition and $12,340 in cash," states the attorney's office release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black, who along U.S. Attorney Moore, shared statistics about drug overdoses and fentanyl in their sentencing memorandum provided to the Courier-Tribune.

"Sadly, this case illustrates that the opioid epidemic has reached Missouri and is wreaking havoc on our communities," they wrote. "In 2019, Missouri held the dubious distinction of being one of only four states west of the Mississippi River with an age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths of more than 21.1 per 100,000."

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2020 alone, a total of 91,799 Americans died of a drug overdose, which was approximately 251 deaths every day that year. More recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional data that predicts there were over 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States between December 2020 and December 2021, or approximately 294 Americans every day.

"In other words, the same number of Americans lost on Sept. 11, 2001, died of a drug overdose nearly every 10 days. Of the 107,622 predicted overdose deaths between December 2020 and December 2021, approximately 71,238 involved synthetic opioids," the sentencing memorandum reads.

In March 2021, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued its 2020 National Drug Threat Assessment. According to the DEA, fentanyl use and availability is on the rise, resulting “in higher rates of fentanyl-involved overdose deaths, straining law enforcement and public health resources in area already afflicted with high levels of heroin-involved overdoses.”