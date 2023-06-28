LIBERTY — Continuing a previous dust-up with residents over the section of a cemetery that contains a Confederate monument, Liberty Mayor Greg Canuteson again countered those attending a council meeting who wished to speak during public comment about Block 174 in the Fairview Cemetery. The public city council meeting was Monday, June 26.
Dwayne Holtzclaw, who lives in Excelsior Springs, took to the podium first to address city leaders under public comment.
Holtzclaw and the mayor were involved in a dispute at June 12 city council meeting over the property and the mayor ultimately told Holtzclaw to leave that meeting and he did.
“This is a personal, private issue, a property rights issue,” Holtzclaw said of the land in the cemetery at this week’s meeting. “My uncle sold this property for Civil War veterans. Today marks my 72nd meeting. Prior to this, we had private meetings with the mayor and were offered $10,000 to move it, and now you don’t know who owns it.”
The city is seeking revestment to take legal ownership of the property in the cemetery. The legal case is in the county court system and a trial is set for Feb. 5, 2024. City leaders opted to pursue revestment after they said extensive research of available records did not clearly show a line of inherited ownership of the plot. The ownership has been a debated topic in recent years among city leaders and historical groups as some contend the land the monument sits on is a privately-owned cemetery plot while the overall cemetery is owned and operated by the city.
During his comments this week, Holtzclaw responded to the mayor, who in a television interview with Kansas City news media, said he believes Holtclaw is a “racist.”
“I have Black friends and Black family members,” Holtzclaw said under public comment as he held up two photos. “This is a personal attack on my family.”
Canuteson responded, saying the issue will be decided in a court of law, adding why he called Holtzclaw a “racist.”
“If the city owns it, we will have a big debate and all people can come out,” he said of public concerns raised in recent years over possible removal of the Confederate monument in the cemetery block and the city seeking revestment. “I called you a racist because I believe you to be. If you go to his Facebook page, he has a picture of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. We are sitting here for the 72nd time, listening to distorted facts and distorted history. Mr. Holtzclaw’s values are not the values of this council nor this city.”
Carrie Lonsdale and Marlena Porter stood with Holtzclaw. Lonsdale yelled from the audience, objecting to Canuteson’s words.
“I was very disturbed watching the last council meeting,” Lonsdale said. “Freedom of speech is just that. Because someone doesn’t go along with what you say, there doesn’t have to be retaliation. It means there’s a disagreement. Mr. Mayor, you ran unopposed, but it doesn’t mean we feel or think the same way. A little bit of humility would go a long way. We are the taxpayers and we put you where you are and you are not above us. It may mean you have more control, but I guarantee you that the tides will be turning.”
“Mayor, you said that no one stands with Mr. Holtzclaw. I’ve been attending these meetings for the last two years. Mayor, and I stand with him,” Porter said.
Marty Jacobs, David Sallee and Jane Boswell support revestment and are affiliated with Clay Countians For Inclusion, a group that has a mission to improve diversity and inclusion on the city and was formed to seek removal of the Confederate monument. They also spoke during public comment.
“Who owns the block now in 2023?” asked Jacobs. “It’s not about who owned it in 1900, but who owns it in 2023.”
Sallee spoke against the notion that Confederate soldiers are United States veterans, saying they are rather individuals that committed treason and their listing as veterans belittles others who served in the wars of the 20th century.
Boswell said the 116-year-old monument is a presence that is emotional for many.
“There are those proud of their southern heritage, but the war was to preserve slavery and they fought United States soldiers,” she said. “That heritage has held down many more in our community and that’s part of an emotional history, too. These two things are at odds. Just remove the statue.”
According to the city, in January 1900, the city conveyed Block 174 of the cemetery to the Camp Thomas McCarty Chapter, an organization of the United Confederate Veterans of Clay County for the interment of members of the camp and their families. According to city records, there has been no interment of human remains in this section of Block 174.
“We are not to the point to have this debate,” Canuteson said. “If the court says that this is private property, that will be the end of the issue. However, if the city is determined to own the property, there will be a full debate. Heck, we could have it outside and thousands could come. I ask that both sides take a time out and come back after the lawsuit is decided, that we don’t spend 30 minutes each meeting going over this. Dial it back. I promise you there won’t be limitations on how long to speak.”
