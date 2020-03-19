LIBERTY — At 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton issued a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

“We have seen in other states how rapidly this virus can spread through communities and the impact it can have on our most vulnerable populations,” Brenton said. “As this situation has evolved, we have taken measured steps to stem the spread in our community. This proclamation is the next step and will help expedite our emergency response efforts and allow us to procure needed resources more easily and adapt as necessary in our ongoing efforts to protect public health and safety.”

This declaration will remain in place until further action is taken by the Liberty City Council.

“We appreciate the efforts of the many businesses that have already altered their operations to help in our community’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Brenton said. “We know these are trying times for everyone, and this continues to be a very fluid situation with new changes daily. City leadership and staff continue to monitor the situation and work to meet the needs of our community and follow both recommendations and mandates from county, state and federal authorities."

To stay up-to-date on City of Liberty actions related to COVID-19, visit www.libertymissouri.gov/COVID19. For updates on all things coronavirus across Clay County, visit www.mycouriertribune.com/coronaviruscoverage/.