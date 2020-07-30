Liberty Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers

Kim Smith, a three-year volunteer with the Liberty Meals on Wheels program, shares a smile and a hug with her friend and meal recipient Doris Forrest. Smith delivers Doris and her husband meals every Friday. The two women have formed a friendship over the years.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — Liberty Meals on Wheels is serving more than 100 seniors within Liberty five days a week.

With the increase in recipients, the Liberty team is seeking some help. They are looking for 8-10 volunteers to help deliver to the new routes. The time commitment is minimal from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

To learn more or to sign up to volunteer, visit libertymissouri.gov/1528/Meals-on-Wheels

