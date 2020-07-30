Liberty Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers

LIBERTY — Liberty Meals on Wheels is serving more than 100 seniors within Liberty five days a week.

With the increase in recipients, the Liberty team is seeking some help. They are looking for 8-10 volunteers to help deliver to the new routes. The time commitment is minimal from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

To learn more or to sign up to volunteer, visit libertymissouri.gov/1528/Meals-on-Wheels