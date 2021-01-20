WASHINGTON, D.C. — Master Gunnery Sgt. and Liberty native Leslye Barrett, who plays the oboe, will represent the Northland and mark her fifth presidential inauguration performance as she joins the rest of the “President’s Own” United States Marine Band to play during Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony as the nation's 46th president Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“It never gets old to be performing at an inauguration,” said Barrett, who will be seated directly beneath the inaugural platform with the rest of the Marine Band. “I always get emotional. Each inauguration had its own flavor. I promised myself never to get jaded, to take a breath and enjoy being part of the historic event.”

Barrett comes from a musical family that includes retired Liberty Junior High Principal Robert Litle and the late Guylene Litle, her mother, who taught piano lessons in Liberty until her passing. The Liberty native attended Alexander Doniphan Elementary, Liberty Junior High and two years at Liberty High before graduating from Interlochen Arts Academy in Interlochen, Michigan, in 1990. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in performance from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and in 1996, a Master of Music degree in performance from Arizona State University in Tempe.

Barrett joined the Marine band in February 1997 and was appointed section leader in December 2004.

“My dad still lives in Liberty and I have sisters, a niece and nephew also in the Kansas City area,” said Barrett after the band’s Tuesday, Jan. 19 rehearsals that included time with pop superstar Lady Gaga. Gaga will perform the National Anthem during Biden’s inauguration.

The band will perform “Hail to the Chief” to honor Biden immediately after he has taken the oath of office.

“We play the piece many times, but this first time for the new president is quite an honor,” said Barrett said.

The band will accompany Gaga, who Barrett said is “so gracious.”

“When I do performances like this, I think of my mother and what her reaction would be,” Barrett said.

As the historic day approaches, Barrett said she knows the music and is prepared for the cold weather.

“We play outside all year round,” she said. “I know it’s going to be an early morning, especially to go through security. We all are ready and I know I will focus on my small part to do for the inauguration.”