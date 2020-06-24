LIBERTY — A Liberty Police Department employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 23. As a result, the police department and parts of City Hall will undergo expanded disinfection as will police vehicles, said police department spokesman Capt. Andy Hedrick.

“The department is taking precautionary testing and the results are pending,” he said Wednesday, June 24. “This person has limited contact with the public. We are also reemphasizing to officers and staff to wear masks and gloves.”

The employee was asymptomatic, Hedrick said, and had personal reasons to be tested. After the employee tested positive, the employee self-reported the result to the department.

“Currently, this person is self-quarantined for 14 days,” said Liberty Fire Chief John Mills, who serves as the city’s emergency management director. “To return to work, there must be two negative tests and they are done 48 hours apart to make sure we get that negative.”

More details on this developing story will be published as they become available.