Liberty PD investigates liquor store parking lot shooting

LIBERTY — Around 11:07 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, Liberty Police officers responded to the parking lot of Pina Wine and Spirits, 826 S. Missouri Highway 291, to investigative a shooting, said Capt. Andy Hedrick, the department's public information officer.

According to the police, upon arrival, a 22-year-old Liberty man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and his medical status is unknown at this time.

"It is my understanding that he was conscious and communicating with first responders when he was transported," Hedrick said.

A 29-year-old Liberty man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

"Witnesses relayed that prior to the shooting, they witnessed a physical altercation," Hedrick said.

The case is actively under investigation. Anyone with information about this case, call 439-4731.

This is a developing story, more details will be published as they become available.