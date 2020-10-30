Liberty police collect 40 pounds of disposed prescription drugs on take-back day

LIBERTY — The Liberty Police Department participated in the DEA’s 19th National Take Back Initiative on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Prescription drug take-back efforts aim to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Specific take-back initiatives through the DEA are done usually twice a year, in the spring and in the fall (due to COVID-19 the spring event was canceled in 2020).

The police department's secure prescription drug drop box is available in the station lobby 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. On Oct. 24, the department received approximately 40 pounds of disposed prescription drugs.

Over the course of the past year, approximately 600 pounds total have been turned in through this program. In conjunction with the Missouri Western Interdiction and Narcotics (MoWIN) Task Force, everything collected is turned in to the DEA twice a year for disposal by incineration.

Besides curbing potential abuse, an added benefit is that these drugs are not flushed down the toilet into the waste water system.