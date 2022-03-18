LIBERTY — Around 8:38 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, Liberty police officers responded to a traffic accident involving two vehicles near the intersection of Missouri Highway 291 and North Stewart Road.

“The initial investigation has revealed that a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 291 and crossed over into the southbound lanes. The motorcycle then had a head-on collision with a southbound 2004 GMC truck,” states a release.

The sole motorcyclist, Christopher S. Huntington, 43, of Kansas City, died at the scene. The two occupants of the GMC truck were uninjured and remained at the scene.

This traffic accident remains under investigation by the Liberty Police Department. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, but these factors are part of the investigation.

More details will be released as they become available.