LIBERTY — At about 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, officers of the Liberty Police Department investigated a single vehicle traffic accident involving a motorcycle, according to Capt. Andy Hedrick, the department's public information officer.

The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Victory motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Missouri Highway H and left the roadway into the culvert east of the intersection with Missouri Highway B.

The sole motorcyclist, 52-year-old Shannon Underwood of Liberty, died as a result.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.