LIBERTY — Liberty police officers were dispatched to the Crossroads Apartment Complex in the 300 block of South Forrest Avenue around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in response to reports of someone being shot.

An ambulance was also dispatched to the scene, said Capt. Andy Hedrick, the department's public information officer.

"The call was in response to a 29-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound," he said. "The female, at the time of transport, was speaking and conscious."

Hedrick said a man and children were at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

"The investigation is underway as officers and detectives are on scene," he said. "There is no one in custody at this time."

This is a developing story. Courier-Tribune will publish more details as they become available.