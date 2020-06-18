LIBERTY — The Liberty Police Department is investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping that allegedly took place at a car wash in the afternoon on Wednesday, June 17.

Capt. Andy Hedrick, the department's public information officer, said a woman told officers she was kidnapped around 3:05 p.m. while at Dr. Spotless Car Wash in the 1100 block of Missouri Court.

“We have an adult woman from Liberty who reported being taken to a different location, robbed and returned to the car wash. The woman was treated for possible injuries. So, we have robbery, kidnapping and assault as well," said Hedrick.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 474-TIPS or Liberty police dispatch at 439-4701.