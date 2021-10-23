LIBERTY — DEA’s 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Prescription Drug Take-Back Events aim to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, according to a press release from the Liberty Police Department.

The department encourages anyone to bring any unneeded and/or expired prescription medication to the secure prescription drug drop box at the Liberty Police Station. The department's entrance is off of Missouri Street, which is attached to Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St.

While these Prescription Drug Take-Back Days to promote responsible disposal of prescription drugs, the Police Station's drug drop box is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

Anything dropped in the box is safely disposed of by the Police Department.