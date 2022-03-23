LIBERTY — The Liberty Police Department seeks two men who may have information about an auto theft and related home burglary that occurred in late December in the 1500 block of Merit Lane, said Capt. Andy Hedrick, the department’s public information officer.

“Since it’s an active investigation, we need to protect the case details so we aren’t releasing information about what was stolen,” Hedrick said.

The department released images of the two men sought for information. The photos were not taken from the burglary scene. One image is of a man wearing a ballcap, long-sleeve shirt or jacket and what appear to be gloves. The other photo shows a man wearing what looks like a long-sleeve shirt or sweater with a patch on the arm driving a truck.

Anyone with information is asked Liberty Police 439-4737 or Kansas City Crime Stoppers’ TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS (8477). A reward for information may be possible, according to the police department’s Facebook page.