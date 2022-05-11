LIBERTY — Police seek the public’s help in finding two missing children last seen March 15. According to a Liberty police, Brooke and Adrian Gilley may be in the company of a noncustodial relative.

“We have been told that the children are possibly in California somewhere,” states a Liberty police social media post made Tuesday, May 10.

“If you see Brooke and Adrian, or know where they might be located, please call,” states the police post.

Brooke is 10 years old, has blues and blonde hair, is about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 80 pounds. Adrian is 12 years old, has blue eyes and blonde hair and also weights about 80 pounds and stands about 4-foot-8.

Liberty police Public Information Officer Capt. Andy Hedrick said investigators do not believe the children are in danger at this point.

Anyone with details is asked to call 911 or 439-4701.

Desirea Ferris still missing after 5 years

While the Gilley children may not be endangered at this point, Liberty police continue to search for a woman that is. On the fifth anniversary since her disappearance, investigators and loved ones of Desirea Ferris of Liberty and formerly of Kearney continue to hold out hope that information from the public will help locate her.

Ferris, 18 at the time, went missing in May 2017, last seen in the early morning hours of May 2 that year at a gas station in Kansas City. Since then, rewards for information have been offered, family and loved ones have conducted search parties and a vigil, posters have been posted throughout the Kansas City metro and leads from the public have poured in, leading detectives to investigate hundreds of tips.

Hedrick said tips have slowed down, but the case remains active.

"While this case has received national media exposure, the investigation has primarily involved people and locations in south Kansas City. Liberty Police detectives have been in contact with other police agencies, including federal law enforcement," he said. "There are subjects who remain incarcerated for federal offenses who may have information about Desirea's disappearance. Detectives have either interviewed them or attempted to interview them. They have invoked their Miranda rights and have either expressed a desire to remain silent, or they have consulted with legal counsel. To this point, detectives believe some people have not told all they know about Desirea's disappearance."

The case, according to Hedrick, is the longest open missing person’s case city police have had.

"We have had no other cases like this one, and no other missing person’s cases that have been open longer," he told the Courier-Tribune Tuesday.

While police and Ferris' loved ones hold out hope she will be found alive, Hedrick said everyone should prepare for the "possible worst case."

"We've prepared ourselves to find her dumped in the woods," Jennifer Ferris, Desirea's stepmother, told Kansas City TV reporters recently. "We've prepared ourselves that she may not be alive, but when the remains come, I mean, how do you prepare for that?"

While the case may turn into a homicide investigation one day, Hedrick said the case currently remains that of a missing person.

"Desirea's family deserves the peace that may someday come from knowing what has happened to her," Hedrick said.

At the time of her disappearance, Ferris was 5-foot-1, weighed 101 pounds, had brown eyes and dark hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Liberty Police Department, the TIPS hotline at 474-8477 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1 (800) THE-LOST (843-5678).

