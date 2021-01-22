Liberty police seek information on missing 30-year-old woman

LIBERTY — The Liberty Police Department is currently seeking information on Login M. Lisle, 30, who has not been seen by her family since October 2020.
Capt. Andy Hedrick, the Liberty police spokesman, said the department received the missing person’s report on Jan. 17 after a relative came in to file the report.
“This case is clearly under investigation,” he said. “According to the report, the relative said Login stayed in Kansas City North and with the relative in Liberty. Friends and family are concerned about her safety and well being. So are the police department personnel too.”
If anyone has information, call 439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS (8477).
