Liberty police share top 5 accident spots

LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road.
In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident spots are on Kansas Street and the other two are along Missouri Highway 291. The accident-prone locations are:
5. Missouri Highway 291 at Liberty Drive;
4. Highway 291 at Stewart Road;
3. Kansas Street at Forrest Avenue;
2. Kansas Street at Conistor Road; and
1. Kansas Street at Blue Jay Drive.
“Please help us reduce accidents at these locations by paying closer attention. Remember, buckle up and phone down,” states the post.
After the post was made, several Liberty residents took to the comments section, asking questions and providing their input for how to help the areas become safer.
“I drive a lot. If I didn’t know my town after 15 years, I would’ve went on the yield green light many times. I see many people pull in front of people. Change it to yellow flashing arrows,” wrote Jesse Smith.
“The green light could be longer at the second location on that list, heading from Red Robin towards the Academy Bank. I swear that light only stays green for 1.5 seconds and people will still go through a red light,” wrote Amy Greufe of the intersection at Kansas Street and Conistor Road.
“If you ban left turns from Stewart to Highway 291, most of those accidents will go away,” wrote Gordon Kwan.
The police department said officers will be "focusing their efforts" on patrolling these areas to hopefully help reduce accidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.