Liberty runaway back home Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago LIBERTY — A teen who reportedly ran away in Liberty last week has returned home safe, according to police.Vince Craig, 15, was reported as a runaway by Liberty Police in social media post Friday, Dec. 9 that asked for the public's help in learning about his whereabouts."Vince returned home last night and is safe. Thanks to everyone who shared this post," wrote the police department Wednesday, Dec. 14 on Facebook.
