Liberty’s business development manager retires

LIBERTY — In this day and year of COVID-19, retirement receptions have taken on a new flair. A handful of people can gather together, but for most, the preferred method is the physically-distant world of Zoom.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, Karan Johnson, Liberty’s economic and business development manager, hung up her Pac-Man lanyard full time after serving the community for a dozen years. She will still be working a couple days a week until a new director is hired.

City Administrator Curt Wenson called Johnson “an employee with great professionalism, integrity and dedication to her job.”

“She’s unbelievable,” he said. “She is a true professional and that echoed from those projects with smaller businesses to these large developments. Karan is a high performer and will always be part of our family.”

Wenson also praised her work with the city council and the economic development community.

“So much of what can be seen in growth around the city has her handprints,” he said.

Gordon Hadden thanked Johnson on behalf of the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. He praised Johnson for coming to the vitality team meetings early.

“Karan provided leadership,” he said. “In 2011, we went to Grandview to see how that city handled Missouri 353 and with your direction, we established the program. Her expertise helped with the legal and administrative requirements.”

Chapter 353 aids in revitalization of Liberty’s downtown and the surrounding area through different levels of abatement depending upon the amount of investment that is made in the project.

Hadden said he has “amazing” respect for Johnson, including her direction in shaping the hotel and tourism tax. The tax has provided the rotating art program and the development of wayfinding signs.

“Then there is your help in establishing the community improvement district,” he said. “You have been quite beneficial for downtown.”

Ralph Boots, the executive director of the Liberty Economic Development Corporation, thanked Johnson for his welcome to the community three years ago.

“Your attention to detail and guidance is similar to the words of Curt and you have been my right hand in helping shape the programs here in the city,” he said. “I remember when we started talking about the need for spec buildings. Now look at the city with the Lane 4 buildings off of South Liberty Parkway, the coming buildings at Heartland Meadows and the proposed industrial complex south on South Liberty Parkway.”

Boots said Johnson deserves lots of credit.

Liberty Hospital CEO David Feess also praised Johnson’s dedication and commitment.

“We’ve all benefited from your hard work,” he said.

Councilman Jeff Watt called Johnson a torch bearer while Mayor Lyndell Brenton said under Johnson’s watch, there has been $1 billion in investment in the city, plus thousands of jobs.

“I appreciate all the work you’ve done in the community,” he said. “You have handled negotiation with elected officials and business developers. You leave a legacy and have set up Liberty with a strong future.”

Johnson said everything she has worked on has been a team effort.

“It’s been so easy working with the council,” she said. “This place is a family. I have have been part of their lives and they have been part of mine.”