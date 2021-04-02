LIBERTY — The Capitol Federal Sports Complex crew and the city of Liberty’s Parks and Recreation Department learned on Friday, April 2 that the complex has won the 2020 Fields of Excellence Award from Pioneer Athletics.

The Capitol Federal Sports Complex will receive a certificate of recognition and a Fields of Excellence banner that they can display at their winning field.

According to a release from the company, Pioneer may also use the picture of Capitol Federal Sports Complex of Liberty's winning field in their upcoming publications and annual calendar.

Pioneer understands that excellence in athletic field maintenance goes unrecognized and often, unappreciated. The Fields of Excellence Award Program honors outstanding athletic fields and the hardworking field crews who diligently maintain them. The Fields of Excellence Award Program was established in 1997 and has honored over 1,262 athletic fields from around the country since its creation.

Colleges, universities, high schools and parks and recreation departments from all over the United States submitted photographs, letters of recommendation and application forms describing their institutions detailed athletic field maintenance program. A rigorous judging process yielded 73 winners

Athletics grounds crew chief Brett Teel said the team and he get their paints and some other supplies from Pioneer and a chance scrolling on the website turned up the recognition.

“I had to fill out a couple essay questions and submitted a lot of photos,” he explained. “The first question was why the field and field maintenance personnel should be considered and the second was about providing a few tips on keeping a field in excellent condition. I focused on our challenges during COVID and that we made sure the fields were up and in shape when play resumed.”

Teel, who grew up in Liberty and played on the complex grounds as a child, said he wanted to come back after graduating from the University of Missouri.

“I want to make sure there are nice fields that are in good condition and safe,” he said.

The team at the complex consists of Teel, two other full-time staff members and seasonal employees too.

“The work of the groundskeepers is seen, but not often recognized,” said Liberty Parks Director BJ Staab. “They are there before and after games, making sure the fields are good to go. That complex brings in 250,000 people annually. Brett and team are a great team. They spend endless hours to get those fields ready for play. It’s great when others recognize the behind-the-scenes guys. They go unnoticed because the fields are mowed and maintained so well.”

The fields at the complex are a mix of turf as well as some grass fields too.