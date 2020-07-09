LIBERTY — As part of an initiative to assess the overall historic preservation needs of the community and clearly identify areas of interest, the city of Liberty Community Development office is asking for community input on a historic preservation survey, according to a press release.

The Liberty City Council approved a contract with Heritage Strategies, LLC, in late January to undertake a historic preservation plan that will ultimately become a part of the city’s comprehensive plan. The survey is just one facet of efforts to develop historic preservation goals and objectives and a path for implementation, states a press release. The project is made possible with a $25,000 federal grant.

Initial plans included hosting several public meetings to gain input from Liberty stakeholders on historic preservation issues in the community. When COVID-19 put a stop to those plans, staff and Heritage Strategies shifted gears, the release states, conducting phone interviews with key stakeholders and developing a survey to gain wider community input. The survey, which will be open until July 15 is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LibertyHP-posts.