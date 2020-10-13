LIBERTY — Benjamin C. Mundy, 17, of Liberty was killed in a single-vehicle accident that occurred before 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, on 112th Street east of Missouri Highway A, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash report states the wreck occurred when Jacob A. Davidson, 18, lost control of an eastbound 2016 GMC Canyon truck as it crested a hill. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway.
According to the patrol report, Davidson overcorrected and the truck began skidding. The GMC then ran off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a tree.
Mundy, a passenger in the truck, was transported to Liberty Hospital by a Liberty EMS ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Missouri Highway Patrol accident investigation was assisted by Liberty Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
