Applications for the 2021 Liberty Tourism Grants are now open. Tourism grants are to support tourism attractions or destination events in the city of Liberty, to pay for event supplies and possibly advertising that would not normally be possible within the organization’s budget. Both non-profit organizations and locally-based businesses are welcome to apply, according to the city.

Monies must be used to enhance current projects or events or provide funding for a new project or event or advertising and must be used exclusively to promote tourism. The 2021 applications are due by March 31. Grants will be awarded by the end of April and will be paid as a reimbursement after the project or event is complete.

All submissions should describe the tourism value or draw of visitors to Liberty and how the advertisement or event success will be measured in the description box. Find the online application form at libertymissouri.gov/tourismgrants.