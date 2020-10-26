LIBERTY — The city of Liberty tree limb yard will be open to Liberty residents as residents are engaged in fall yard clean-up,

The hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29; noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

The site is located on new 210 Highway, approximately half-mile east of Highway 291. Watch for signs and be sure to bring proof of residency. Only tree limbs may be brought to the area. This service is for residents only; no commercial vehicles allowed. Remember to adhere to physical distancing when discarding tree limbs.