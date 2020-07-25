LIBERTY — The Liberty Public Works Department will open the Tree Limb Yard on July 31 and Aug. 1 for anyone who has lost tree limbs during the recent storms.

The yard is open from noon to 7 p.m., Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.

This will be a self-serve drop off only to maintain social distancing, according to a city press release.

The disposal site is located on new Highway 210, approximately half a mile east of Highway 291. Residents should watch for signage on the north side of new Highway 210 identifying the site area. Only tree limbs may be brought to the area. Other yard waste will not be accepted. No commercial vehicles will be allowed to access the site.